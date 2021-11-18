The first trailer for the new drama Pam & Tommy has been released, showing Lily James in action as Pamela Anderson for the first time.

For the last six months, the internet has been in awe of Lily’s transformation into the former Baywatch star, as more photos from the set of the upcoming miniseries have done the rounds on social media.

On Thursday morning, the first teaser for the drama was unveiled, showing just how well she and co-star Sebastian Stan disappear into the lead roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Pam & Tommy centres around the couple’s marriage after their private sex tape was discovered and shared with the world.

Lily James is unmistakably Pamela Anderson in the new footage Hulu

The clip opens with Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman – in character as Rand Gauthier and Milton Ingley, who unearthed and leaked the footage – discovering the tape for the first time, and later shows the titular couple reacting to it being shared without their consent.

“Every second that passes that tape could be spreading,” Lily is heard saying, in character as Pammie.

“What’s the big deal I’m on that tape, the same as you?” Tommy is then heard asking, to which his wife insists: “No, not like me, you’re not.”

Sebastian Stan co-stars as Tommy Lee in the new miniseries Hulu

Also in the cast is Orange Is The New Black star Taylor Schilling as Rand Gauthier’s wife Erica Gauthier, while Dark Waters actor Mike Seely is to portray Hugh Hefner in a supporting role.

Pam & Tommy will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK next year.

