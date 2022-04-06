Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith has added to her tattoo collection in a rather unusual place – her chin.

The star of the hit Netflix reality show debuted her latest ink on Instagram, after heading to the tattoo parlour to get four new designs.

Advertisement

Amanza shared footage of her having the word “invincible” inked on the underside of her chin on Instagram.

“Go hard or go home,” she wrote. “Yes technically it’s a fave tattoo.

Advertisement

“You can see it only when I look way up though! I’m crazy y’all but not totally crazy!”

She also shared a close up on her Instagram Story.

Advertisement

Amanza showed off her tat on Instagram Instagram

Amanza also had the word “mom” tattooed between her thumb and forefinger, and a design in the inner cartilage of her left ear.

She also had “pray” inked across the side of her hands, with two letters on each that come together to display the word when she is in the praying position.

Amanza will return for Selling Sunset's fifth season Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards via Getty Images

Amanza will be back on screens later this month when the fifth series of Selling Sunset, which follows the professional and personal lives of a group of realtors working at a luxury estate agents in West Hollywood, drops on Netflix.

The new season will see new realtor Chelsea Lazkani joining The Oppenheim Group, alongside regulars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald.

Advertisement