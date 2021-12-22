Entertainment

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim End Relationship

Chrishell explained that their ideas for family were not “ultimately aligned”.
The sun has officially set on the romance of Selling Sunset pair Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

The Netflix reality stars have confirmed they have split after surprising fans with their romance earlier this year.

Both parties issued statements on their social media accounts and said they shared a mutual love and respect for each other going forward.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Chrishell explained that their ideas for family were not “ultimately aligned”, but she saw the relationship as a success “no matter what label is attached to it publicly”.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” she said.

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for.

“But after many long heartfelt talks I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

“Jason was and is my best friend and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned the amount of love and respect we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.

“All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.

“Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Jason, who is Chrishell’s boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm where Selling Sunset is set, called her “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had” in a story on his own Instagram page, but agreed they’d had “different wants”.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together we remain best friends and will always love and support one another,” he wrote.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The former couple went public with their romance in July, after she posted a series of loved-up picture on them on a yacht in Capri in Italy with their co-stars.

The beginnings of their romance will feature in the forthcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset.

Season four of the reality show debuted on Netflix last month.

