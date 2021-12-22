“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.

“Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”