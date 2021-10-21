Selling Sunset Season 4 Finally Has An Air Date – Here's Everything We Can Tell You About Its Return

Netflix Selling Sunset

It’s been over a year since the sun went down on the last series of our favourite reality property series, but there’s now not long to go until the return of Selling Sunset. The fourth series is officially arriving on Netflix next month, and if we know anything about Selling Sunset it’s that a) there’s drama guaranteed, and b) a lot of property porn to look forward to. Here’s everything we can tell you about it.. Remind me, what happened at the end of season three? When we last saw the Selling Sunset gang, Christine Quinn was preparing to marry her fiancé Christian Richard, and Chrishell Stause had just unexpectedly split from husband Justin Hartley, much to the shock of the other agents. At Christine’s wedding, there was tension between Chrishell and Davina Potratz, who made no secret of the fact she believed there to be more to Chrishell’s split than she was letting on. An emotional Chrishell then ended up leaving Christine’s wedding and walking off into the night.

What has happened since the last series? Well the big headline is that Chrishell is now in a relationship with Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason, and Mary Fitzgerald has previously said we will find out how their romance came to be in season five of the show.

The other big development is that Christine has now become a mother, welcoming her first child back in May.

Elsewhere, Heather Rae Young has got engaged to Tarek El-Moussa and is also spending less time in the LA office of the Oppenheim Group as she has set up a new brokerage in Orange County.

Davina has also left the property firm to join a rival brokerage in Beverly Hills after they made her an offer she couldn’t refuse. However, it is expected she will still feature in the new series, and it has also been claimed she and Chrishell have mended their relationship. The same cannot be said for long-standing rivals Chrishell and Christine, however, who continue to exchange barbs in the press and online, with Chrishell even blocking Christine on social media. Elsewhere, Maya Vander has also had another baby and Amanza Smith was granted sole custody of her two children, after her ex – Ralph Brown – was believed to be missing for two years. There was also some confusion as to whether Brett had left the Oppenheim Group to set up a new firm, but this was denied by Jason and the two brothers have regularly been seen together on social media in recent months. Who are the new agents this season? There are some new faces set to appear on screen in season four, with the arrivals of Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. Netflix described Vanessa as “a Mexican-American novela star turned real estate agent”, while Emma is “an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies”.

Selling Sunset fans, those Oppenheim couches are getting a little more crowded in Season 4.



Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novela star turned real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies have joined the cast 🔔 pic.twitter.com/lkX9TO8eBt — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2021