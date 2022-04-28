Chrishell Stause Netflix

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed she almost quit the show amid her divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

The estate agent split from the This Is Us star during filming of the third season of the hit Netflix reality series back in November 2019, which she said at the time had come as a complete shock to her.

Because of the drama, she came close to packing in her starring role on Selling Sunset, as she recently told the Dear Media podcast Lipstick On The Rim.

“The divorce was the most public and humiliating thing you could ever go through,” she said.

“I still had to film a reality show, it was carry on with that or quit and I wanted this new career so I stayed in the end.

“I pushed through and I just had to be open and I think that is better than pretending everything is ok.”

Chrishell with ex-husband Justin Hartley Michael Bezjian via Getty Images

Chrishell said that she found therapy “an amazing tool” in helping her deal with the aftermath of the split, adding: “I didn’t have much control over how it went down so I had to look after myself.”

Following her divorce, Chrishell went on to embark on a relationship with Selling Sunset co-star and The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim, with their romance taking centre stage in the current series.

Chrishell with Jason Oppenheim in season five Netflix

However, the couple confirmed they had split in December, with Chrishell explaining that their “ideas for family” were not “ultimately aligned”.

She said in a statement: “Jason was and is my best friend and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned the amount of love and respect we have for each other will not change going forward.”

