Selling Sunset's Latest Off-Screen Feud Has Left Fans Shocked And Sad

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith Getty Images

As is always the case, the new series of Selling Sunset has been full of drama, but there’s been another surprise beef unfolding since the show was filmed that we don’t think anyone will have seen coming.

Amanza Smith has revealed she has blocked co-star Chrishell Stause on Instagram after a fallout with her fellow Oppenheim Group agent.

The sixth series of Selling Sunset landed on Netflix on Friday, and while it does not feature any blow-ups between the two, Amanza has told fans she’ll learn why she and Chrishell are no longer friends “in due time”.

Apparently, it has nothing to do with Chrishell’s feud with new cast member Nicole Young, which is one of the central storylines of season six, with Amanza revealing the fall-out runs deeper.

When some fans of the show noticed they no longer followed each other on Instagram, Amanza wrote: “Not friends with her in person anymore. I blocked her because the side of her face triggers me and I don’t like to be triggered.”

She said in another comment: “Some things have greatly and obviously changed. Blocking wasn’t to be petty it’s triggering to see certain people when you are hurt or disappointed etc. It’s a sensitive subject w me obviously.”

Amanza also wrote: “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked Chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far. Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time.”

Chrishell and Amanza had previously been close on the show Jerod Harris via Getty Images

She later replied to another comment saying: “My friendship with Nicole definitely has nothing to do with my ending of my friendship with Tarina Stause [sic, Terrina being Chrishell’s birth name].”

Chrishell previously revealed she hadn’t realised she and Amanza were no longer following one another after it was pointed out to her by a fan on an Instagram post, adding: “I never unfollowed her and wouldn’t have.

“But clearly a certain someone’s agenda is working,” she said, alluding to another party’s involvement in their fallout.

The pair had previously been close friends on the Netflix property reality show.

With shocked fans trying to get details out of her in the comments of another post, Chrishell said: “Regardless of what she says there will be no Amanza slander from me.

“This show convolutes real life and time will show I am not her enemy and never would be.”