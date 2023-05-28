(L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

If you’re anything like us, you will have already ploughed through all 11 drama-filled episodes of Selling Sunset’s sixth season.

No doubt you’ll be left with lots of questions, too, which is what we’re here to help with.

From whether certain couples are still together since filming wrapped last year, to where some old faces have disappeared to, we’ve got answers to some of the most common questions fans have been asking online...

Did Christine leave Selling Sunset?

Christine Quinn Netflix

Christine Quinn was one of the central characters for the first five seasons of Selling Sunset, and the end of the last series, she became caught up in all sorts of drama when she faced accusations she’d attempted to bribe a seller into working with her instead of colleague Emma Hernan – something Christine vehemently denied.

After she skipped the season five reunion show, Christine’s image was also removed from the Oppenheim Group’s website.

She later insisted it was her decision to leave the brokerage, claiming she’d terminated her contract after starting her own real estate company.

Christine teased that she could still make future appearances on Selling Sunset, suggesting they could “get a little creative” and create a “battle of the brokerages” situation, but she did not appear in season six.

Are Jason and Marie-Lou still together?

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nürk Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Season six of Selling Sunset saw Jason Oppenheim introducing his new girlfriend Marie-Lou to the group, after meeting in July 2022 while on holiday in Mykonos.

It was seemingly his first long-term relationship since splitting with Chrishell Stause at the end of the last season, and he was heard telling his co-workers it felt like the real deal with the German model.

Things look to still be going strong for the couple after filming season six last year, as Jason recently had to clear up speculation they’d tied the kot after posting a series of loved-up pictures on Instagram shortly after the latest episodes dropped on Netflix.

He commented: “Clearly these photos are confusing people. Sorry about that. We did not get married. These are from an event that we went to together a few weeks ago.”

Are Nick and Bre together?

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Fox/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

New agent Bre Tiesi was introduced in season six of Selling Sunset, just a few weeks after giving birth to her son, whose father is US TV personality Nick Cannon.

The nature of their seemingly open relationship proved to be a topic of much conversation among the other agents, especially Chelsea Lazkani, who voiced her disapproval after it was revealed Nick was set to welcome a child – his 12th – with LaNisha Cole.

While Bre hasn’t explicitly said whether she and Nick are still together now, she did post a series of pictures of her recent birthday celebrations on 5 May, which revealed he’d gifted her a car.

″@nickcannon I have no words. I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn’t already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now!” she captioned the pictures.

Bre later told People magazine that she did not believe Selling Sunset had accurately represented her relationship with Nick.

“I think that, yes, there’s some drama that is, let’s say, dramatised,” Bre told the publication. “I’m not really sure the word to use with this one, but there’s some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate. So I think that some of that I’m not excited about or thrilled is occurring.”

Why is Davina not on Selling Sunset season 6?

Davina Potratz Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Despite being a regular face in the previous seasons of Selling Sunset, Davina Potratz only makes a handful of fleeting appearances in season six.

After previously leaving the Oppenheim Group, Jason persuaded her to return to the brokerage in season five.

It appears she is still part of the Oppenheim Group, according to their website, and she has still been promoting Selling Sunset on her social media.

However, she has not given an explanation for her reduced screen time in season six.

Is Vanessa still with The Oppenheim Group?

Vanessa on Selling Sunset season five Netflix

Another agent we didn’t see in Selling Sunset season six was Vanessa Villela.

After making her debut in season four, the season five finale saw her deciding whether to join her British boyfriend in the UK.

While it appears she decided to ultimately stay in the US, Vanessa has indeed left the Oppenheim Group, having since rejoined the The Agency brokerage, which is where she actually began her real estate career.

The Agency is also the subject of fellow Netflix reality show Buying Beverly Hills – although there’s no word as to whether Vanessa will make an appearance on it.

Are G-Flip and Chrishell still together?

G-Flip and Chrishell Stause Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Prior to season six’s debut, Chrishell revealed on Instagram she’d tied the knot with the Australian musician after around a year of dating.

Chrishell said of her news: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Praising her new spouse, she added: “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there.”

G Flip replied: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this [is the] cutest little edit. You make me so happy, thank you.”

Is there a season 7 of Selling Sunset?

Good news – season seven of Selling Sunset has not only been confirmed, but filming has already begun.

A trailer aired at the end of season six’s final episode, which previewed more drama between Chrishell and new cast member Nicole Young.

It has also been revealed on social media that Amanza Smith has fallen out with Chrishell, even blocking her on Instagram, with Amanza suggesting viewers would find out why in season seven.

As yet, Netflix has not confirmed an airdate for season seven of Selling Sunset.