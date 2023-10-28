Here's Everything Selling Sunset Fans Will Want To Know About The Drama Of Season 7

Everyone’s favourite reality series about luxury real estate (and fashion) in Los Angeles, Selling Sunset is heading back to Netflix next week.

Season seven will dive straight back into the lives, careers and drama of the team at the Oppenheim Group – and it’s safe to say we’re hoping it will address some of the unanswered questions from the end of the last series.

What’s guaranteed, however, is another season of fallouts, new friendships, great fashion and you guessed it, some bell-ringing for those all-important house sales too.

Ahead of it’s release, here’s everything you need to know about season seven of Selling Sunset...

Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani in season seven of Selling Sunset SARA MALLY/NETFLIX

What happens in season 7 of Selling Sunset?

First of all, if you need a season six recap, we’ve got you covered.

But in the six months since it aired, a lot has happened. Heather welcomed her first child, Chrishell got married to G-Flip in Vegas, and there’s rumours of a surprising feud between Amanza and Chrishell (which the former teased season seven would touch on).

The explosive teaser for season seven sees threats of the gloves coming off at the OG, as bosses Jason and Brett warn the agents that they need to step up after becoming “complacent.”

The twins even compare them to their Selling the OC counterparts, who are seen at the table in a reality series crossover, as Gio tells them he doesn’t want their office to be paying for the new LA one. Ouch.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim COURTESY OF NETFLIX

After some time in Australia with her partner G-Flip, Chrishell attempts to find a balance between her professional life and personal one, though it seems she isn’t quite on board with Jason’s new girlfriend, Marie-Lou. As she tells her: “I’m losing braincells over this conversation.”

Bre and Chelsea still seem to be at odds, while it’s unclear if Nicole and Chrishell have resolved their legal drama from the previous season.

Chrishell also doesn’t turn up to a dinner and Amanza seems to document it and call it “ridiculous” that she doesn’t attend. Could this be the beginning of the feud that led to Amanza blocking her friend on Instagram? Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith SARA MALLY/NETFLIX

Who is returning for Selling Sunset season 7?

From the trailer it seems to safe to say most of the show’s main cast will be returning this season including Chrishell, Jason, Brett, Mary and her husband Romaine, Amanza, Emma, Chelsea, Nicole and Bre. It’s unclear if Davina will appear again after she had less screen time in season six, and isn’t seen in the trailer either.

Many of the show's favourites are back for season seven COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Heather Rae El Moussa will also return, though it’s likely that she’ll pop up throughout the season as the star was heavily pregnant and went onto maternity with her baby boy during filming.

There’s no sign of Christine’s return, though, which isn’t surprising as she said she wouldn’t come back “in a million years.”

When will season 7 be released?