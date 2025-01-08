Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Names 1 Deleted Scene She's Sad Didn't Make It Into The Film

Cynthia Erivo via Associated Press

Despite the film clocking in at a hefty two hours and 40 minutes, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has admitted there are still some scenes she was disappointed to find were left on the cutting room floor.

Speaking to IndieWire, the Oscar nominee admitted that there are some scenes that she’d hoped would have made the final edit, including one that she shot with Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh.

Advertisement

According to Cynthia, the scene in question saw Elphaba’s father seeing her off before she takes the train to Emerald City, warning her to make a good impression on the Wizard Of Oz.

She said that in that moment, Glinda and Madame Morrible “jump” to Elphaba’s defence, “and it feels like a little girl-army”.

“That makes me very happy. I wish that was in,” she explained.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked Universal

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, the British star also spoke of a scene she shot with Ethan Slater, in which Elphaba and Boq speak about their feelings towards Nessarose and Fiyero.

The scene was a “really cool” one, Cynthia added, but “alas”, it was also left out of the finished film.

Ariana also shared her love for that sequence while speaking to Variety last week.

Advertisement

But if there’s one scene that we really want to be included in a future cut of the film it’s one involving Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey which saw them “ripping their shirts off”, as detailed by co-star Bowen Yang last month.

Cynthia and Ariana are both being heavily tipped for recognition at the upcoming Oscars, after both snagging nominations at the Golden Globes, which took place over the weekend.

Although neither of them took home their awards on the night – losing out to The Substance’s Demi Moore and Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña, respectively – Wicked did snag one award in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Advertisement