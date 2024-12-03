Loved Cynthia Erivo In Wicked? Her Other Hit Movie Just Landed On Netflix

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked Universal Pictures

Before being cast as Elphaba in the hit movie musical, Cynthia first made a name for herself in the theatre world, winning a Tony, Grammy and even an Emmy for her performance in Broadway’s The Color Purple.

She then made a move into the big screen, most notably taking the lead in the 2019 biopic of Harriet Tubman.

For her role in Harriet, Cynthia scored not only a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars, but also a Best Original Song nod for Stand Up, her contribution to the soundtrack.

Cynthia Erivo in character as Harriet Tubman Glen Wilson/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Harriet arrived on Netflix over the weekend, which you have to admit was pretty good timing considering how much hype Cynthia is at the centre of thanks to Wicked.

The biopic features an impressive cast that also included Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe and Joe Alwyn.

Thanks to Wicked, Cynthia is currently tipped to land her third Oscar nomination, with co-star Ariana Grande also receiving plenty of awards buzz for her supporting performance as Glinda.

If the British actor were to pick up the Oscar, she would become the youngest person in history to achieve the coveted “EGOT” title by winning one of each of the major performing arts awards.

Wicked also features appearances from Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, screen legend Jeff Goldblum, recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Broadway performer Ethan Slater, with a second movie completing the story slated for release in November 2025.