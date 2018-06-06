D-Day Beaches Then And Now - Incredible Photographs Bring Past And Present Together

On this day 74 years ago the Allied invasion of Europe that would eventually bring about the end of World War 2 and the defeat of Nazism began on the beaches of Normandy in France.

Today those same stretches of sand are home to sunbathers and tourists and apart from the odd bunker, little evidence remains of the 156,000 soldiers who took part in Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne operation in history.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill described it as: “Undoubtedly the most complicated and difficult that has ever taken place.”

Some 10,000 Allied men were killed or wounded on the first day.