Dad's Comfort Doll From Daughter Has Kept Him Company On Flights For 43 Years

A dad has kept a handmade comfort doll by his side on every flight he’s taken for the past 43 years – and it was made by his daughter when she was five. Posting on Reddit, Zoe shared a photo of her dad’s suitcase before boarding a plane, which proudly showed the miniature doll on top. “My dad is afraid to fly, so when I was five-years-old I made him a doll to hold on the plane,” she wrote. “Mom just sent me this picture. He is packed to come visit me. The doll is 43 years old!” [Read More: ‘You are speshl’: 10 times kids made the cutest letter writers ever]

Zoe explained that when she was growing up her dad had a studio at home, full of crafts and materials – this is where she created her masterpiece. One day, she decided the mini doll she made could be of comfort to her dad who used to turn down work opportunities because of his fear of flying. “I remember times of great panic when the doll was lost and everyone was freaking out until we found it,” Zoe told the BBC. “Also, when the doll was accidentally put through the laundry, there would have to be some repair. But all in all it has held up really well!” The Reddit post has encouraged hundreds of other people to share treasures their kids have bought or made them.

"As a father I really treasure some of the smallest things that my children have said or done." Reddit user