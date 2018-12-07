A dad made his daughter walk five miles to school as a punishment for being kicked off the school bus due to bullying another student. Matt Cox, from Ohio, US, shared a video on Facebook of him slowly driving behind his daughter – while delivering an explanation of her punishment. “This lovely lady is my 10-year-old who has been kicked off the bus the second time due to bullying another student,” he said. “Let me make this clear, bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household.” Cox said that on Friday, when his daughter brought home her paperwork for her bus suspension, she told him: ‘Daddy you’re going to have to take me to school next week.’ “As you see this morning, she is learning otherwise,” he said on the video.

Cox continued: “A lot of children today feel that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege, such as parents taking their kids to school in the morning. “So today, my beautiful daughter is going to walk five miles to school. I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree, but that’s alright because I’m doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying.” The video has been viewed more than 18 million times on Facebook with thousands of comments from parents all over the world. “I think this is a great way to punish a child for bullying,” one person wrote. “Why should she get a lift, she needs to be taught a lesson. This is something I would do with my son should he ever get suspended.” Another agreed, writing: “Well done dad, this is how it’s done.” However, some parents felt the punishment was far too harsh. “That is not the way to teach your daughter making her walk in cold weather,” one mum wrote. “You should ground her or something – making her walk in the cold weather where she can get sick is not a cool thing to do, I think that’s bad parenting.”

