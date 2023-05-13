Daði Freyr Doing Atomic Kitten's Whole Again At Eurovision Was A Total Vibe

Daði Freyr and Atomic Kitten Getty Images

If there was one thing that was not on our Eurovision bing card for 2023, it was a resurgence of Atomic Kitten.

However, an unexpected tribute was paid to the Liverpudlian girl band as the 67th Song Contest took place in the northern city on Saturday night thanks to Icelandic 2020 and 2021 act Daði Freyr.

During the interval, the stage played host to a Liverpool jukebox, which saw classic Eurovision artists singing songs originally made famous by acts from the city.

It featured the likes of Netta singing Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Right Round and Sonia reprising her 1993 entry Better The Devil You Know.

But one particularly surreal moment came as Daði Freyr belted out an unexpected rendition of Whole Again, originally made famous by Atomic Kitten in 2000.

I made a cover of the Atomic Kitten song Whole Again!

It’s out in a few hours!

Also tune in to @Eurovision tonight because I’m gonna be performing live in front of a Eurovision audience for the first time!@bbceurovision pic.twitter.com/pBr9f9sp0m — Daði Freyr 🍉 (@dadimakesmusic) May 13, 2023

On Twitter, it was giving fans all the surrealism and nostalgia…

I LOVED this so much. This version is incredible. So much love for Atomic Kitten. @AtomicKOfficial I would ABSOLUTELY buy this. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/7jhEvccfd7 — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) May 13, 2023

Chefs kiss. No one was expecting an atomic kitten cover but they delivered for us! #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/S5upcvnIP8 — Joe Harrison (@Joeh_37) May 13, 2023

DADIII THIS JS FKN AMAZINGGG!!!! This whole performance. Perfect. Atomic Kitten. DADI. A whole stage of people wearing DADI jumper. Perfect. #SBSEurovision #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/zyVZorYV2r — eddie 🇫🇷🇸🇪🇮🇹🇧🇪🇫🇮 (@gauwed) May 13, 2023

Dadi Freyr doing Atomic Kitten is moment of the year. No doubt. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/wxRCNyESPi — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 13, 2023

This year sees Liverpool host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, who triumphed in the 2022 competition with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania.