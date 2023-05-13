Entertainmentuktvukmusicwe love tv

Daði Freyr Doing Atomic Kitten's Whole Again At Eurovision Was A Total Vibe

Well, we weren't expecting this.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Daði Freyr and Atomic Kitten
Daði Freyr and Atomic Kitten
Getty Images

If there was one thing that was not on our Eurovision bing card for 2023, it was a resurgence of Atomic Kitten.

However, an unexpected tribute was paid to the Liverpudlian girl band as the 67th Song Contest took place in the northern city on Saturday night thanks to Icelandic 2020 and 2021 act Daði Freyr.

During the interval, the stage played host to a Liverpool jukebox, which saw classic Eurovision artists singing songs originally made famous by acts from the city.

It featured the likes of Netta singing Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Right Round and Sonia reprising her 1993 entry Better The Devil You Know.

But one particularly surreal moment came as Daði Freyr belted out an unexpected rendition of Whole Again, originally made famous by Atomic Kitten in 2000.

On Twitter, it was giving fans all the surrealism and nostalgia…

This year sees Liverpool host Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, who triumphed in the 2022 competition with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ash Percival - Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction
Close