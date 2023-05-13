Mel Giedroyc Recreates Iconic Eurovision Butter Churning Moment, And We're Howling

Mel Giedroyc James Stack via PA Media

Mel Giedroyc was responsible for one of the highlights of Eurovision on Saturday night, as she recreated one of the Song Contest’s most iconic moments ever.

The former Great British Bake Off host was enlisted to help out the UK’s regular commentator Graham Norton, who split his duties this year after being asked to be one of the main hosts.

During one part of the night, Mel came down from the commentary box to appear behind one of the main presenters Hannah Waddingham and dressed up as the Polish butter churner from the 2014 event.

Mel made some suggestive looks as she churned away next to the Portuguese contingent, who are being represented by Mimicat and their song Ai coração, as Graham was heard losing it in the commentary box.

Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it.



Mel also proved a hit with fans after stepping into the final commentary box for the first time.

With the UK holding the competition on behalf of last year’s winner’s Ukraine, Graham spent the evening dashing between the stage and commentary box, with Mel helping to fill gaps when he was with the other main hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina.

Mel has a long history with Eurovision, having previously hosted the UK selection show on a number of occasions.

She also served as the UK’s spokesperson in 2018, having previously commentated on the semi finals in 2016 and 2017 along with Scott Mills, who now works alongside Rylan Clark.

Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton during the dress rehearsal Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Prior to this year’s Song Contest, Graham explained how he had ring-fenced his commentating role after being asked to host the main show.

“I know that’s really greedy of me, but I just thought if I let someone else do the commentating they could be better than me and then I’ve lost my favourite job,” he said. “So I thought, ‘No, I’m ring-fencing that.’”