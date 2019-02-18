More than a third of dads resort to being signed off sick to be able to spend time with a child that is receiving specialist neonatal care, a survey has found.

The research by the premature and sick babies charity, Bliss, found 66% of dads had to return to work while their baby was still receiving specialist neonatal care – and a quarter had to choose between taking time off when their baby was in neonatal care or when their baby went home. Just under a quarter (24%) were concerned for their job if they asked for more time off.

Overall, 77% of the 737 parents surveyed by Bliss felt their parental leave was not long enough – with this figure rising to 90% of parents whose baby spent 10 or more weeks in neonatal care – and 95% of dads, in particular.

“When I told my employer that my wife had gone into early labour, there was a dispute between my line manager – who was supporting me – and her manager about whether I could start my paternity leave early,” said dad Lawrence Quayle, who ended up being signed off as sick when his son Leo arrived 15 weeks early.

“I was dealing with HR when my son was just a few days old and needed me at his cot side.”

