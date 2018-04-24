Daily Express Editor Admits Paper's Front Pages Have Been 'Downright Offensive'

The editor-in-chief of the Daily and Sunday Express has admitted some of his paper’s previous front pages have been “downright offensive”.

Giving evidence to the House of Commons home affairs select committee, Gary Jones admitted some of the publication’s stories had contributed to an “Islamophobic sentiment” within the media.

Jones took over at the helm of the papers last month, having previously edited the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People and promised he was “making changes”.

“I’ve gone through a lot of former Express front pages and I’ve felt very uncomfortable looking at them,” he told MPs.

“There have been accuracy issues on some of them, and some of them are just downright offensive and I wouldn’t want to be party to any newspaper that would publish such material.”

The committee, which is conducting an inquiry into hate crime, asked Fleet Street bosses how much responsibility they felt they had in tackling Islamophobia.

The Express, along with other publications, has faced criticism in the past, including claims it helps to “radicalise people against Islam”, particularly following an attack on Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, London last year.