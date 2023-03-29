Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) via Associated Press

“The Daily Show” guest host John Leguizamo has one burning question for Donald Trump.

“Why are people always in tears around Donald Trump?” the actor asked during his Tuesday night monologue.

The former president often claims people are crying when the come to him, and over the weekend insisted ― as he has in the past ― that Ron DeSantis came to him in tears as he sought an endorsement for Florida’s 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary.

But it’s not just DeSantis.

“If you hear enough of his stories, you probably notice that this happens to Trump all the time,” Leguizamo said, then he rolled a supercut of Trump making the claim about a wide range of people.

Leguizamo suggested that if they are indeed in tears, it might not be for the reasons Trump believes.

“Is his body odor so strong that people’s eyes just start watering around him?” he asked. “Is he constantly chopping onions? Is he always playing the beginning of ‘Up’ for some reason?”

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

As the “Daily Show” supercut shows, Trump’s stories ― especially tales involving “tough guys” ― often involve people who were reduced to tears in his presence.

But they’re not always backed by evidence ― such as the time he mentioned that farmers and ranchers wept behind him as he spoke at a 2017 event.