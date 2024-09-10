Entertainment uk celebritydakota johnson

Dakota Johnson Kicks Off Latest Press Tour With Gloriously Chaotic Energy Drink Revelation

"I was like, 'I'm so inspired'... I didn’t realise I was basically overdosing on caffeine."
Daniel Welsh
Remember this time a year ago when Dakota Johnson was on the promo trail for her film Madame Web, running around town telling everyone about the moments her co-stars got on her nerves, the beloved TV show she actually hated being on and how she didn’t really get any of the memes that her movie inspired?

Halcyon days, right?

Well, we’re pleased to report that the unfiltered, always-candid former Fifty Shades star is back in promo mode to help plug Loser Baby, the short film she directed.

And she’s already gifted us with a blessed anecdote.

During an interview with Variety, Dakota revealed she “discovered Celsius on day one of filming”.

Celsius is a popular energy drink in the States, which has almost double the energy of caffeine. If you’ve never heard of it – don’t worry, apparently neither had Dakota.

She admitted: “I didn’t know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was a natural drink.

“I was like, ‘I’m so creative. I’m so inspired. I’m awake all night long. I’m not sleeping, because I’m just thinking’. And it’s because I was having, like, two Celsius a day.”

Dakota Johnson discovered Celsius while shooting "Loser Baby" and didn't realize it was an energy drink: "I was like, I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long...I thought it was vitamins. I didn't realize that I was basically overdosing on caffeine." | Variety #TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/e77wQgyAEf

— Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2024

“I thought it was vitamins. I didn’t realise I was basically overdosing on caffeine,” she added.

The revelation got a big reaction online, with many fans just overjoyed to see Dakota being back in the interview seat again:

While Loser Baby marks Dakota’s biggest directing project to date, it isn’t her first time working behind the camera.

Dakota has already directed two music videos for Coldplay, since getting together with the group’s frontman Chris Martin, to whom she is now engaged.

