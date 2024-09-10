Dakota Johnson Kicks Off Latest Press Tour With Gloriously Chaotic Energy Drink Revelation

Dakota Johnson via Associated Press

Halcyon days, right?

Well, we’re pleased to report that the unfiltered, always-candid former Fifty Shades star is back in promo mode to help plug Loser Baby, the short film she directed.

And she’s already gifted us with a blessed anecdote.

During an interview with Variety, Dakota revealed she “discovered Celsius on day one of filming”.

Celsius is a popular energy drink in the States, which has almost double the energy of caffeine. If you’ve never heard of it – don’t worry, apparently neither had Dakota.

She admitted: “I didn’t know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was a natural drink.

“I was like, ‘I’m so creative. I’m so inspired. I’m awake all night long. I’m not sleeping, because I’m just thinking’. And it’s because I was having, like, two Celsius a day.”

Dakota Johnson discovered Celsius while shooting "Loser Baby" and didn't realize it was an energy drink: "I was like, I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long...I thought it was vitamins. I didn't realize that I was basically overdosing on caffeine." | Variety #TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/e77wQgyAEf — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2024

“I thought it was vitamins. I didn’t realise I was basically overdosing on caffeine,” she added.

The revelation got a big reaction online, with many fans just overjoyed to see Dakota being back in the interview seat again:

Dakota Johnson after drinking her eight celsius of the day https://t.co/VWJlk9jAQo pic.twitter.com/ehBKj8LuDR — Yann (@yannhatchuel) September 7, 2024

we’re so blessed to be in the same timeline as her https://t.co/H1pOcj4azd — Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) September 7, 2024

everything dakota johnson does and says is performance art to me https://t.co/eva9qITrNb — amanda 🐈 (@catsontrack) September 8, 2024

I wanna live in her head for a day https://t.co/lmPnXNw9oz — mary (@croftvanlaeken) September 8, 2024

Miss Johnson you will ALWAYS be famous https://t.co/owySArMkR2 — deep dish enthusiast (@icanbarelyswim) September 8, 2024

While Loser Baby marks Dakota’s biggest directing project to date, it isn’t her first time working behind the camera.