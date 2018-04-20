Dale Winton’s famous friends have been sharing their memories of the star, following the news of his death. Earlier this week, the former ‘Supermarket Sweep’ host’s publicist confirmed that he had died at his home, at the age of 62. Since then, a number of his peers and close friends have been reflecting on their own memories, including fellow presenter Paul O’Grady who reminisced in a piece published in The Mirror.

He recalled: “Dale didn’t have a bad bone in his body. It amazed me he had so much time for members of the public. He was always so jolly.” Reflecting on their mutual friendship with Cilla Black, Paul added: “We both spent time with her at her place in Spain. “One time, 20 years ago, he was the one making sure Cilla was in bed early and I was the bad one who was out partying until 5am. It was a joke between the three of us, he was Nurse Winton and I was Nurse Savage.”

Danny Baker also shared his memories of Dale, telling ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Friday (20 April): “Here’s thing about Dale. On TV he was terrific, but he always looked like he was on his best behaviour. “But in private he was never on his best behaviour and he was a thousand times more entertaining, if you’ll forgive me. Television he did the job.”

