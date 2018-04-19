A police spokesperson has confirmed that an investigation has been ordered into the death of Dale Winton.
Late last night (18 April), Dale’s agent confirmed that he had died at home at the age of 62, with no cause of death being given at the time.
A representative for Scotland Yard has now told Metro that an investigation is to be carried out, although they are not treating Dale’s death as suspicious. A post-mortem examination has also been ordered.
Dale’s long-term agent said in a statement on Wednesday: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.
“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”
In the wake of the tragic news, many of Dale’s peers from the world of television began sharing their memories of him, including fellow stars Davina McCall, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge David Walliams and West End singer Michael Ball.
Best known for his work on the gameshow ‘Supermarket Sweep’, Dale later went on to host programmes like ‘The National Lottery: In It To Win It’, ‘Hole In The Wall’ and ‘Celebrity Fit Club’.
More recently, he filmed a four-part travel documentary for Channel 5 entitled ’Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive’.
The first two episodes aired earlier this year, though the series was put on pause in the wake of the Parkland shootings in February.
It’s not yet clear what will happen to the final two episodes, though HuffPost has reached out to Channel 5 for clarification.