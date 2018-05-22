Dale Winton To Be Laid To Rest After Humanist Funeral

The TV presenter, who died last month at the age of 62, will be remembered at a humanist ceremony at Old Church on Marylebone Road in London.

Dale Winton will be laid to rest following a non-religious funeral on Tuesday.

Many of his showbiz friends will be in attendance, including Christopher Biggins and Gloria Hunniford.

The UK Humanist organisation confirmed to the Daily Mail: “We’re very proud to be giving the humanist funeral of a national treasure, Dale Winton.

“He was loved so much and by so many - and tomorrow his loved ones will be celebrating the life he led and the positive impact he had on their lives.”

Dale passed away at his home in Totteridge, north London, on 18 April, with police later confirming his death was not being treated as suspicious.

However, his cause of death has yet to be confirmed.