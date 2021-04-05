Tory MP Dame Cheryl Gillan Dies After Long Illness

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Dame Cheryl Gillan arriving for meeting being held at 10 Downing Street, central London. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former Welsh secretary Dame Cheryl Gillan has passed away at the age of 68 after a lengthy illness, the Conservative Party has confirmed.

Boris Johnson said the former cabinet minister would be “sorely missed” and described her as a “great servant”.

“I’m very sad to hear the news of the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan,” he said in a tweet.

“She was a great servant to the people of Chesham and Amersham, to the Conservative Party and to the country as secretary of state for Wales.

“Always full of wise advice and good humour, she was much loved on all sides of the House of Commons and will be sorely missed.

“My sincere condolences to her family and friends.”