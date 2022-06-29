Dame Deborah James Tributes Pour In Following The Death Of 'Bowel Babe', Aged 40

Tributes have been pouring in for cancer campaigner and podcast host Dame Deborah James following her death at the age of 40.

Dame Deborah, who was known as Bowel Babe online, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, and in May revealed she was receiving end of life care at her parents’ home in Woking, with her husband Sebastien and their two children on hand.

On Tuesday evening, her family announced she had passed away surrounded by her loved ones.

Dame Deborah James pictured at Royal Ascot on June 15, 2022 in Ascot, England. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Advertisement

A statement posted by her family on Instagram said: “Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives. Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’”

“My heart hurts,” she tweeted.

“Thank you for everything Deborah. Thank you for being so strong for so long and helping others when you were in so much pain yourself.

Advertisement

’You are the best of us. Thinking of your family and friends and I am forever grateful to you for helping me and my family. Rebellious hope forever.”

My heart hurts 💔



Thank you for everything Deborah. Thank you for being so strong for so long and helping others when you were in so much pain yourself.



You are the best of us. Thinking of your family and friends and I am forever grateful to you fo… https://t.co/TAdhx4tasU pic.twitter.com/THV7Jynk6V — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) June 28, 2022

Many other stars, public figures and organisations also paid their respects to Deborah...

Bye bye my beautiful friend Deborah. You will forever shine so brightly. Thank you for all you did. For the laughter, the dancing and most importantly for all you did in your short lifetime for others. My love to all of the family. Just so heartbreaking 💔 #ripdeborah pic.twitter.com/pzs6alEVfm — Gaby Roslin 💙 (@GabyRoslin) June 28, 2022

Such Sad News . RIP Dame Deborah James ! Condolences to her family 💔🙏🏾 https://t.co/upwfIq03GM — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) June 28, 2022

Rest in peace @Bowelbabe. Your incredible spirit will live on ❤️ https://t.co/4TuMKUkzFC — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 28, 2022

Advertisement

Cancer’s rubbish. Being a kid who loses a parent to cancer’s rubbish. Being a kid watching a parent fade away cos of cancer is rubbish. In the midst of all that Dame Deborah educated millions about cancer’s reality. I’m honoured to have shared the fight with her. Debs, thank-you. — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) June 28, 2022

Oh no…heartbreaking news that @bowelbabe has left us 💔 What an inspiration, a truly special person who saved lives & did so much to help others. Who showed that even a terminal diagnosis wasn’t going to stop her living life to the full. So much love to her family & friends 😔 pic.twitter.com/iNI6xZ8hJh — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) June 28, 2022

Heartbroken that Dame Deborah James has died. She has been the most incredible ambassador of life & cancer campaigner. My thoughts are with her family & children. Such a huge loss. Your bright light will shine on Deborah. 💔☀️#deborahjames https://t.co/WvIoX5gY9t — Julia Bradbury🇺🇦 (@JuliaBradbury) June 28, 2022

Knowing that @bowelbabe Dame Deborah James was nearing the end of her journey here does not make her passing any easier to accept. She was a beacon, lighting the way for all of us #livingwithcancer. Thank you for your example. Deborah, rest in peace now. — George Alagiah (@BBCAlagiah) June 28, 2022

Advertisement

Rest in power Dame Deborah James💔 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 28, 2022

"Deb – and the legacy she leaves behind – will forever be a treasured part of our station." BBC Radio 5 Live Controller Heidi Dawson pays tribute to Dame Deborah Jameshttps://t.co/4YWHn6xtkd pic.twitter.com/PHTs6UA9ux — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 28, 2022

'She was simply an extraordinary woman.'@DrHilaryJones, @adilray and @susannareid100 pay tribute to Dame Deborah James.



Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/2v2jF2z5KY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 29, 2022

RIP Dame Deborah James, aka Bowel Babe. A truly remarkable and inspiring woman. Such sad news. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/P0feYOpgcL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2022

I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.



The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy.



Because of her, many many lives will be saved. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 28, 2022

Advertisement

Deeply sad news.



Dame Deborah James’ charity work was truly inspirational — even in the most challenging moments, she continued to raise awareness about bowel cancer and impacted so many people’s lives.



Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. https://t.co/h4FikzkF5F — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 28, 2022

Deborah was known for fronting the podcast You, Me And The Big C, which she co-founded with Lauren Mahon and the late Rachael Bland.

She was awarded a Damehood by the Duke of Cambridge at her home for her “tireless campaigning” efforts in May, after raising millions of pounds for cancer charities.

The campaigner had been increasing awareness of bowel cancer for years and raised more than £6.7 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on JustGiving.

Dame Deborah made her last TV appearance in a recent episode of E4’s Embarrassing Bodies, where she encouraged “smashing taboos” associated with bowel movements as it may “save lives” by helping people recognise bowel cancer symptoms.

Advertisement