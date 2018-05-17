The head of the review set up to look at building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster has admitted she is “not an expert” on the tragedy and “has not looked at details” of the fire.

Dame Judith Hackitt, who has been widely criticised for failing to recommend a ban on combustible cladding, has said that it was not part of her remit to look at Grenfell and questioned whether the disaster, which killed 71 people, even triggered the review she was tasked with.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, the former head of the Health and Safety Executive said: “I have not looked at the details of Grenfell and it would have been inappropriate for me to do so. That is the job of the public inquiry.

“It was not part of my role [to look at Grenfell]. I was clear at the start and it is a great pity that people have lost sight of that.”

Hackitt originally made the comments after the launch of her long-awaited review into building regulations, which was widely criticised after she refused to recommend a ban on combustible cladding, instead calling for a “wholesale change in culture” on fire safety.

Speaking to the press, when asked whether people would have been jailed if the review’s recommendations were in place prior to the disaster, Hackitt told reporters: “I’m not an expert on Grenfell, but from what I know and what I read I would expect that to be the case.”

Pressed on the issue in a later interview, Hackitt said that the scope of the review should not be conflated with the purpose of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, and said: “There’s no doubt that my review would never have happened if Grenfell hadn’t happened. ...

“But my review was not triggered by the tragedy at Grenfell. It was triggered by the discovery that there were many other buildings that were not safe.”

But in the background to the interim report on the tragedy, it clearly states that Hackitt’s review was linked to the Grenfell Tower tragedy. It reads:

“The government announced an independent forward-looking review of building regulations and fire safety on 28 July 2017. This review was commissioned by the Secretary of State for the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) and the Home Secretary as part of the ongoing response to the Grenfell Tower disaster.”

Labour MP David Lammy has said he finds it “deeply offensive” and an “insult” to victims of the blaze that Hackitt said she has not looked into details of Grenfell, and said it threw into question the legitimacy of the whole report.