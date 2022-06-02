Damian Lewis Says He And Late Wife Helen McCrory Are 'Thrilled' As He's Named In Queen's Honours

Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis pictured in 2019 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Damian Lewis has said that he and his late wife Helen McCrory are both “thrilled” after he was made a CBE.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in the likes of Band Of Brothers, Homeland and Wolf Hall, has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity.

His wife Helen, who starred in Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter films, died in April 2021 aged 52 following a battle with cancer.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, Damian and Helen supported Feed NHS, a fundraiser to give food from high street restaurants to NHS staff and by April 2020 they had raised around £1 million for the charity.

Speaking of his honour, Damian told the PA news agency: “What a great honour to be awarded the CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to drama and for the charity work that I have carried out over the years and during the pandemic with my late wife, Helen McCrory.

“Thank you very much. She and I are both thrilled.”

Damian was one of many famous faces honoured in the list.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney was made a CBE, while MBEs were served up to MasterChef duo John Torode and Gregg Wallace for services to food and charity.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace Production via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

John said: “I am truly thrilled, humbled and very grateful and I’d like to thank those who nominated me for this great honour of an MBE.”

And his co-star Gregg said: “From a council estate in Peckham to being recognised by the Queen is for me something akin to a fairytale story. I am incredibly, incredibly proud.”

Rio Ferdinand and Clare Balding Comic Relief via Getty Images

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand became an OBE, while sports presenter Clare Balding was awarded a CBE.