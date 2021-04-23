Carey Mulligan took the opportunity to pay her respects to Helen McCrory, after winning one of the top prizes at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

On Thursday night, Carey was announced as the recipient of the Best Female Lead award, for her Oscar-nominated performance in the film Promising Young Woman.

While giving her acceptance speech from home, the British star took a moment to remember Helen McCrory, who died earlier this month at the age of 52.

“I want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit, an actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career, Helen McCrory,” Carey explained.