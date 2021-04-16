British actor Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52, her husband Damian Lewis confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Helen – who was known for roles in the TV drama Peaky Blinders and films including The Queen, Skyfall and the Harry Potter series – died following what her husband described as a “heroic battle with cancer”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Damian wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly.”