Tributes have been paid to the star of stage and screen Helen McCrory, following her death at the age of 52.

The Peaky Blinders star’s husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis, announced the news of her death on Friday afternoon, writing that Helen had died following what he described as a “heroic battle with cancer”.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he said.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly.”