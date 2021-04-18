Damian Lewis Pays Moving Tribute To ‘Heroic’ Wife Helen McCrory: ‘A Meteor In Our Life’

Damian Lewis has paid tribute to his wife Helen McCrory, describing her as “a meteor in our life”, following her death at the age of 52. Helen was best known for playing powerful women such as Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly in the BBC gang drama Peaky Blinders, Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and the home secretary in James Bond film Skyfall. Damian said his wife had “lived by the principle of kindness and generosity” and always took an interest in others and “made them feel special”.

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory

Writing in the Sunday Times, he said: “I’ve never known anyone so consciously spread happiness. “Even when dying in her last few days, when talking to our wonderful carers, she repeatedly said, ‘thank you so much’ in her half-delirious state. “She always asked people how they were, always took an interest, made each person she met feel special, as though they were the only person in the room. “Gave them her full attention. “Made them laugh, always. There were few funnier people — she was funny as hell.” The actor said that in the weeks before her death his wife had joked about his future relationships with women, saying that “love isn’t possessive”.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Helen McCrory

“She said to us from her bed, ‘I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone’,” he said. He said that his wife was “not interested in navel-gazing (or) self-reflection”, and passed her positivity on to others. “Helen believed you choose happiness,” he said. “I’ve never known anyone able to enjoy life as much. “Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was inspirational. “Nor was she interested in navel-gazing. No real interest in self-reflection; she believed in looking out, not in. “Which is why she was able to turn her light so brightly on others.”

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images