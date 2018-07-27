A Labour councillor accused of calling for the execution of Jews in an anti-Semitic Facebook post has claimed his account was hacked.

Bognor Regis town councillor Damien Enticott was suspended from the Labour Party on Friday after a post appeared on his Facebook page calling Talmud Jews “parasites”.

It appeared that Enticott shared a video which accused Jewish people of drinking blood and sexually assaulting babies, posted with the accompanying words: “They also believe any child over 3 years old that isn’t a Jew should be treated like a parasite, they believe it is okay to even rape that child because it’s [sic] is worthless”.

The post continued: “To treat a non Jew decently means that you are as bad as them. All Talmuds need executing!”