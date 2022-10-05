Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the latest celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The model and actor revealed the news on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain.

“I’ve got some amazing news to tell you,” she said. “I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice. I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice.”

Ekin-Su is the third of the 2023 line up to be announced, joining football legend John Fashanu and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in 2023 with a new cast as 11 celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week.

Among those who’ve also been rumoured for the line-up include RuPaul’s Drag Race champ Blu Hydrangea, soap star Rita Simons and reality stars Chloe Sims, David Potts and Talia Storm.

Reagan Gascoigne was crowned the 2022 Dancing On Ice winner earlier this year, beating former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls performer Kimberley Wyatt in the live final.