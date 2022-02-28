Dancing On Ice hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice after losing Sunday night’s skate-off against Kye Whyte.

It was a unanimous decision by all four judges to give the boot to the soap actor and her professional partner Matt Evers following her routine to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester, which scored 25.5 points of a possible 40.

Her first performance featured a surprise cameo by her Corrie co-star Antony Cotton and opened in a recreation of Audrey’s salon from the beloved soap opera.

However, the 58-year-old found herself in the bottom two after the judges said her inclusion of a chair into the dance as part of the show’s prop week meant that there was “very little skating” in the routine.

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Following her elimination, Sally said: “I have had the time of my life, I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved doing the show, it’s been brilliant.”

She also thanked all those who have supported her during the show, including Matt, noting that she could not have got through the show without him.

She told him: “You’ve been such a strength to me and I’ve loved every second with you and I’m going to miss you so much. We’ll stay friends.”

Judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean all chose to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye.

In the live show, he picked up a score of 34.5 for his schoolboy-themed routine to Mess Around by Ray Charles with his partner Tippy Packard which featured them dancing on desks.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole achieved the highest score of the night after receiving a perfect 40 for his performance which saw him dance as ‘rain’ poured down on him on the ice rink.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

He got the top mark for his routine to Falling by Harry Styles which incorporated an umbrella and also featured ambitious dance moves including a ‘death spiral’ and a trio of rotating lifts.

Judge and fellow former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti said she was so emotional after the performance, adding: “For weeks I’ve been saying I want more and I know you. That was the performance I was talking about.”

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt also scored her first 10 and an overall 38.5 for her routine to Adele’s award-winning track Easy On Me alongside her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

The Vamps star Connor Ball had a tumble and suffered an injury which caused him to bleed and in need of stitches after a blade ran into his leg during his performance.

guys im okay, currently getting my leg stitched up but thank you so so so much for voting me through once again, you guys are actually incredible i’m too lucky honestly — Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) February 27, 2022

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield informed viewers that the singer was taken to see a medic after the routine.

Despite the fall, he scored 34 for his routine to Paradise by George Ezra which saw him dress as a pirate and incorporate in a mop.

The show also featured a special performance from Oti, which saw her dance a routine adapted from her stage show I Am Here.

The Strictly star was stationed on a platform while the professional skaters performed a routine choreographed by Torvill and Dean around her.