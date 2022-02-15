Brendan Cole To Form Part Of Dancing On Ice's Second Same-Sex Pair After Partner Contracts Covid

Vanessa Bauer and Brendan Cole Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice professional Vanessa Bauer has been forced out of this week’s live show, after contracting Covid-19.

Vanessa is partnered with Brendan Cole on the current series of the ITV skating show, with the former Strictly Come Dancing star still scheduled to perform in his partner’s absence.

Instead, on a temporary basis, he’ll form part of Dancing On Ice’s second ever same-sex skating team, when he pairs up with Brendyn Hatfield.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.”

They added: “Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday’s show and will be partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield.”

Brendan said: “I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend. I know she would have put together another fantastic routine.

“However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn.

“He’s an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show! I can’t thank him enough for stepping in.”

Meanwhile, skating pro Brendyn responded to the news on his Instagram story, writing simply: “Game on.”

He later added: “I’m thrilled that Brendan asked if I would skate with him this weekend – what an honour!

“Vanessa is a brilliant choreographer and I’ve loved watching her and Brendan skate each week. I’m looking forward to putting together an exciting routine for this Sunday’s show which I’m hoping will impress both the judges and viewers!”

Brendyn Hatfield Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Vanessa was previously forced to withdraw from last year’s series early, when she and her skating partner, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, both tested positive for coronavirus.

Dancing On Ice introduced their first ever same-sex skaters into the competition in 2020, when Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins teamed up with long-serving pro Matt Evers.

Strictly Come Dancing followed suit the same year, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones competing in that year’s series. A year later, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe made it to the Strictly final.