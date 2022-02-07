Dancing On Ice Loses One Of Its Biggest Stars In Third Elimination Of The Series

The Dancing On Ice 2022 line-up ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice said goodbye to another celebrity contestant in the third elimination of the current series on Sunday night.

For the second week in a row, former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens wound up in the bottom two, alongside Olympian Kye Whyte, after both failed to secure enough votes from the public to save them from the skate-off.

After both celebrities performed with their skating partners again, the judges unanimously opted to send Rachel home, with the singer saying: “It’s definitely been a process, I have really loved it.

“It’s been an amazing experience, I’ve love dancing with Brendyn so much.”

Rachel and her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking about how Dancing On Ice had allowed her daughters to watch her perform live for the first time, she added: “It’s so special for them to have been a part of it and to have shared it with them.

“I’ve just had the best time, it’s been amazing.”

The judges opted to save Kye White after Rachel's second time in the bottom two Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Although initially best known for her pop career, Rachel later competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, finishing as runner up behind eventual winner Tom Chambers.

The Some Girls singer’s Dancing On Ice journey got off to a bit of a shaky start, after she was forced to miss her first week of live shows due to a wrist injury.

Similarly, Kye was absent from last week’s show after spraining his knee.

Nine couples are now left in the running, with the stars performing routines inspired by their “favourite things” this weekend.

