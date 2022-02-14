Dancing On Ice Loses Fourth Celebrity As Two Stars Take A Tumble On The Ice

Love Island favourite Liberty Poole has become the fourth celebrity to be axed from this year’s series of Dancing On Ice, after taking a tumble during her live performance.

Sunday night’s show saw the remaining contestants performing routines inspired by their “favourite things”, with Liberty opting to pay tribute to her love of rollercoasters.

Unfortunately for her, the performance itself turned into one as she and partner Joe Johnson fell to the ice near the end.

Liberty and Joe on the ice ITV

Despite the incident, Liberty and Joe managed to land their highest score of the series, with judge Ashley Banjo telling the reality star: “You guys came out with so much speed and energy – and do you know what was more impressive? You guys fell over but you still managed to end on the beat.”

But Liberty wasn’t the only contestant to fall down on the night.

Happy Mondays star Bez was barely a few seconds into his beekeeping-inspired performance when a move went awry, and he went down on the ice.

Bez hit the ice during his fourth live performance Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

After some assistance from partner Angela Egan, he managed to get back on his feet and finish the rest of the routine, landing at the bottom of the leaderboard with 19.5 points of a possible 40.

Regan Gascoigne also stumbled during his routine, but fortunately he managed to pull it together without falling over.

Eventually, Liberty landed in the bottom two with Olympian Kye White, who survived his second skate-off in a row.

The judges saved Kye Whyte for the second week in a row Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Liberty said: “Even though I had that fall tonight – sometimes these things happen – I have honestly enjoyed every second and I am proud of myself because I have pushed myself this week.”

