‘Love Island’ winner Dani Dyer has criticised reports in the media suggesting that she and boyfriend Jack Fincham are only staying together for financial reasons.
Last week, Dani revealed that she and Jack had chosen to go their separate ways, four months after leaving ‘Love Island’, but her dad Danny Dyer later revealed that they hadn’t actually split up but had actually had an argument.
With reports in The Sun claiming their reconciliation is actually more for commercial gain than actual romantic feelings, Dani has now insisted this is not the case.
Commenting on a black and white photo of herself and Jack that he had shared on his Instagram page, she wrote: “Love you baby. Oh wait maybe I shouldn’t say that because we together for money apparently?? Yeah tbh I should get paid for picking up your pants...”
He joked back: “Someone needs paying - I wear three a day!”
Last week, she wrote on Instagram: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.
“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”
However, her dad later told presenter Jonathan Ross the split reports were “bollocks”, claiming: “They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it.”
Dani and Jack are currently gearing up to appear in the ‘Love Island’ reunion special, as well as a forthcoming presenting gig backstage at next year’s National Television Awards.