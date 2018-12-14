‘Love Island’ winner Dani Dyer has criticised reports in the media suggesting that she and boyfriend Jack Fincham are only staying together for financial reasons.

Last week, Dani revealed that she and Jack had chosen to go their separate ways, four months after leaving ‘Love Island’, but her dad Danny Dyer later revealed that they hadn’t actually split up but had actually had an argument.

With reports in The Sun claiming their reconciliation is actually more for commercial gain than actual romantic feelings, Dani has now insisted this is not the case.