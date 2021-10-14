The next time you’re hanging out in your local gay bar. and can’t take your eyes off the Daniel Craig doppelgänger at the bar, it might actually be the James Bond star . The actor has revealed he prefers gay bars over their straight counterparts so he can avoid the “aggressive dick swinging in hetero bars”. During an interview on the Lunch with Bruce podcast on SiriusXM, the 53-year-old explained that he was unlikely to get into a punch up in a gay bar.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Daniel Craig

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he said. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.” The No Time to Die actor revealed he started going to gay bars when he was young because they were safer. “As a kid, because it was like... ‘I don’t want to end up eating in a punch-up.’ And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it (a gay bar) would just be a good place to go,” he said. Daniel also said that there were added benefits of being a straight man in a gay bar, explaining he had “an ulterior motive”. “Everybody was chill, everybody,” he said. “You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. “And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

The actor went on to recall an incident while speaking with his friend and host Bruce. The two reflected on the night they were “caught” together at a gay bar called Roosterfish in Venice Beach, California in 2010. “For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got ‘caught’, I suppose, which was kind of weird [be]cause we were doing nothing fucking wrong,” Daniel said. “What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s fucking go out’,” he explained. “And I just was like, ‘I know I don’t give a fuck,’ and we’re in Venice.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images