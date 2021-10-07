Daniel Craig Had The Best One-Liner While Receiving His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Daniel Craig was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

“I never thought I’d hear myself saying this, but you know, it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” joked the James Bond star.

“If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man,” added the actor, whose final outing as 007 is in the newly-released No Time To Die.

Daniel is the 2,704th celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood star. His accolade sits just steps away from one dedicated to the late Roger Moore, who also played Bond.

They are located on 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, a nod to the fictional British super spy’s code number in the franchise.