Daniel Craig Makes It Clear He's Done Talking About James Bond With Epic 3-Word Response

Daniel Craig at the premiere of Queer earlier this year via Associated Press

If ever you needed proof that Daniel Craig is well and truly leaving the James Bond franchise in the past, this is it.

Daniel stepped down from playing 007 after his fifth outing in No Time To Die, which was finally released in 2021 after more than a year of setbacks thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

Throughout his time playing Bond, the British actor made no secret of the fact that he struggled with certain aspects of the role, and even his former co-stars have spoken publicly about how much happier he seems to have left the films behind him.

Right now, Daniel is on the promo trail for his new film Queer, which centres around themes of addiction, mental health and, of course, sexuality.

And when Variety asked if he had any feelings about who should succeed him in the role of James Bond, Daniel was quick to move the conversation along.

“I don’t care,” Daniel said simply, shaking his head and laughing.

He also refused to write down an answer on the whiteboard he’d been provided with, joking: “I’m not writing, I’m doodling.”

Advertisement

Back in September, Daniel and his Queer director Luca Guadagnino were similarly unenthusiastic to talk about Bond around the time of the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

When Daniel was asked about the possibility of a “gay James Bond” in the future, Luca cut in, remarking: “Guys, let’s be adults in the room for a second.”

“I mean, please…” Daniel was then heard muttering.

When Daniel Craig was asked if he thought James Bond can ever be gay, director of #Queer Luca Guadagnino responded with: “Guys, let’s be adults in the room for a second. There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond’s desires period” #Venezia81 (Getty) pic.twitter.com/CdVBPLuBe3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 3, 2024

The Call Me By Your Name filmmaker did at least answer the question, responding: “There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond’s desires, period. The important thing is that he does his missions properly.”