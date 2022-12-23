Daniel Craig Reveals One Unfortunate Drawback To His Star Wars Cameo

Daniel Craig Suzan Moore via PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Craig may have loved his cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it turns out there was one unfortunate drawback.

The former James Bond actor appeared as a Stormtrooper in the 2015 blockbuster and has now revealed the costumes caused rather a lot of discomfort.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Metro), James said his role as FN-1824 was “very dear” to him and even tried to get into the subsequent two sequels in the space franchise with “no luck”.

Daniel said: “I love Star Wars. I wouldn’t have asked to be in it otherwise. Ben Dixon, who’s an assistant director on those movies and he was an AD on our movie as well, and I was doing fittings.

“I asked him ‘Could I get a part in this?’ And he just said let me go and ask. The next day, I was in a fucking Stormtrooper suit.”

Daniel continued: “I had to wear the thing all day and I couldn’t feel my hands by the end of the day.

“These poor people have to wear them in the desert, I wouldn’t have done it if I had to go to Tunisia.”

The Stormtrooper costume apparently isn't all that comfortable Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Of course, Daniel is not the only famous face to have appeared as a Stormtropper in the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

Princes William and Harry also made a cameo as the adversaries in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

They were joined in their brief movie appearance by Take That singer Gary Barlow and actor Tom Hardy all in the same scene.