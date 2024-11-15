Daniel Craig Hits Back At 'Prudish' Response To His Sex Scenes In New Film Queer

Daniel Craig at the premiere of Queer via Associated Press

Daniel Craig has admitted he’s found some of the conversations around his new film Queer a little on the “prudish” side.

The former James Bond star is already at the centre of Oscar buzz for his performance in Luca Guadagnino’s latest big-screen offering, in which his character becomes infatuated with a younger man.

Advertisement

Early reviews of the film have been glowing, although much has been made of its graphic content, most notably when it comes to scenes depicting sex and drug use.

Speaking to Variety on Wednesday, he admitted that the reaction to the film feels “pretty prudish to me”.

As well as Daniel’s leading performance, the film also features appearances from Netflix star Drew Starkey, Grammy-winning singer Omar Apollo and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville.

Advertisement

It marks Luca Guadagnino’s second film of 2024, after the Call Me By Your Name director previously won huge praise for his recent hit Challengers.

Daniel previously told The Guardian of shooting the film’s more daring moments: “There’s nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set.

“We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could. Drew is a wonderful, fantastic, beautiful actor to work with and we kind of had a laugh. We tried to make it fun.”

“If I wasn’t in this movie and I saw this movie, I’d want to be in it,” he later added. “It’s the kind of film I want to see, I want to make, I want to be out there.”