The Queen is “very funny” and “wants to crack a joke and crack a joke about me,” actor Daniel Craig told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

The former James Bond star, who teamed up with the monarch for that stunning London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony skit, recalled one particular zinger.

Advertisement

“We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ’Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile,” Daniel remembered the queen deadpanning.

The queen recently awarded Craig the Order of St. Michael and St. George — an honour usually reserved for spies and diplomats.

Advertisement

It was given to Bond in the movie Casino Royale, prompting Daniel to joke about being deep undercover with his role as 007.

Watch the interview here:

Advertisement

And watch the queen and Daniel’s Olympics bit here: