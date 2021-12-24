Daniel Craig Blasts Rumoured Plans To Launch James Bond Streaming Series

Daniel Craig in character as James Bond in No Time To Die MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

Daniel Craig has hit out at rumoured plans to launch a streaming series based on the James Bond films.

After Amazon bought MGM – the film studio behind the 007 franchise – back in September, it was reported that they could be planning to launch spin-offs set in the Bond universe on their Prime streaming service.

However, departing Bond star Daniel has made it clear that he’s vehemently against these supposed plans.

“One of the greatest things that’s happened is we got [No Time To Die] into the cinema,” he told The Sun. “That’s where Bond movies should be.

“They don’t look so good on a phone. They look great on an IMAX screen. It looks great on a 30ft screen. And they are family events. It gets the family out.”

Daniel at the No Time To Die premiere earlier in the year Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

He added: “As long as there’s event movies like this then cinema’s got a chance of surviving.”

The Sun also noted that production company Eon – who make the Bond films – are also opposed to the proposed plans.

After multiple Covid-related delays, No Time To Die finally hit cinemas at the end of September, and received rave reviews from critics and Bond fans.

The film marked Daniel’s final outing as James Bond, having been with the franchise since 2006, when he took the lead in Casino Royale.