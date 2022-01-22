Idris Elba ‘Part Of The Conversation’ To Be Next James Bond, 007 Boss Says

Idris Elba Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Idris Elba is “part of the conversation” to become the next James Bond, the franchise’s boss has said.

The role of 007 is currently up for grabs following Daniel Craig’s final outing as the British spy in last year’s No Time To Die.

Idris has long been linked to Bond – even before Daniel revealed he would be leaving the franchise – and now producer Barbara Broccoli has given the first indication he is being formally considered.

Barbara, who has produced the last nine Bond films with her brother Michael G Wilson, addressed the speculation over who will next play 007 after she was told “a lot of fans want to see Idris Elba in a tuxedo” during an appearance on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

She said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor.

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.

“I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment.”

Daniel Craig made his last appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die Nicole Dove via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Many names have been linked to the role of Bond, including Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and Regé-Jean Page.

Daniel officially vacated the role with the release of No Time To Die in November.

He joined the franchise in 2006′s Casino Royale, going on to appear in Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Speaking of Daniel’s exit on the podcast, Michael G Wilson added: “It’s very hard to see him go, he’s a tough act to follow, as they say.