John Phillips via Getty Images

Daniel Korski has dropped out of the race to be the Tory candidate for London mayor, following allegations he groped a woman in 10 Downing Street.

He has released a statement following his withdrawal from the contest, and continued to “categorically” deny claims made by TV producer Daisy Goodwin.

Advertisement

Goodwin had said the alleged incident took place in 10 Downing Street in 2013, where Korski was working as a special adviser to then prime minister David Cameron.

Korski said said he was withdrawing from the race because the pressure on his family and the “inability to get a hearing” for his message “makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on”.

I have decided, with a heavy heart, to withdraw from the Conservative mayoral contest.



I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally ten years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to. No investigation has ever taken… pic.twitter.com/bMBCNLNdy3 — Daniel Korski (@DanielKorski) June 28, 2023

Writing in The Times, Goodwin said she had gone to Downing Street to discuss a possible documentary about the trade department.

Advertisement

She said: “When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast.

“Astonished, I said loudly, ‘Are you really touching my breast?’ The spad sprang away from me and I left.”

Goodwin said the experience left her feeling “surprise and some humiliation”.

“The only way to deal with it was to ignore it, has been my attitude,” she said. “I felt that dignified silence was the best course.”

Korski’s statement read: “I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally ten years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to. No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation.

“However, the pressure on my family because of this false and unproven allegation and the inability to get a hearing for my message of ‘The London Dream’ makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on.

Advertisement

“I am proud of having run a positive campaign that championed new ideas, technology and talent, and the years I have campaigned for the Conservative Party and to make the lives of Londoners better.

“I believe strongly that Londoners deserve an uplifting and positive vision for their city. I tried hard to offer that.

“The news agenda is becoming a distraction from the race and the Conservative Party.

“I wish the excellent remaining contestants well and I know the Conservative Party’s eventual candidate will beat Sadiq Khan and offer the kind of rejuvenation London so desperately needs. I will do my utmost to support the Conservative Party and the eventual Conservative candidate.

“Thank you to my family, friends and all my supporters.”

Korski was one of three Tory candidates in the running to replace Labour’s Sadiq Khan as London mayor.

The two remaining candidates are Susan Hall and Moz Hossain.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.