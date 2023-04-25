Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at a screening of The Lost City in 2022 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and his partner, fellow actor Erin Darke, have become parents.

The couple – who have been together for over a decade – announced in March that Erin was expecting the couple’s first child.

A spokesperson for the Harry Potter actor has now confirmed to HuffPost UK that Erin has given birth, after she and Daniel were photographed in New York pushing a pram.

Daniel and Erin met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, in which Daniel played the American poet Allen Ginsberg.

Although the British actor is best known for his leading role in the Harry Potter film series, he has since gone on to appear in a varied range of projects including The Woman In Black, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man and The Lost City.

Last year, he also portrayed parody singer Weird Al Yancovic in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Meanwhile, Erin’s on-screen credits include the period drama Good Girls Revolt, the dark comedy Dietland and a string of appearances in the award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Erin and Daniel at the 2014 Tony Awards in the early years of their relationship Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Daniel has spoken publicly about his hopes to become a father on numerous occasions.

He told Time Out magazine in 2013: “I definitely want to have kids. I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them.

“I see that it gives you a sense of purpose that up till now I only really get from work. I want that.”

Daniel added: “I like the idea of being a youngish parent. So I’ve got energy to play football even though they’ll be better than me by the time they’re four.”

However, he also shared last year that he would not want his future children to follow in his footsteps by pursuing a career in the film industry.