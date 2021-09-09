Daniel Radcliffe Says He'll 'Bite The Bullet' Soon With A Surprising Image Change

Daniel Radcliffe wants to get inked up.

The Harry Potter star said he may “bite the bullet” and get his first tattoo soon, even though he knows it’ll go against the advice of makeup artists.

In Wired’s latest Autocomplete Interview released on Wednesday, the British actor said he’d “been talking about this for so long” and “really” wanted some.

“There will always be, like, a makeup artist who I know will be like, ‘Don’t do it, we have to cover them and we secretly hate you for it,’” he acknowledged.

“But I think I’m going to bite the bullet at some point because I really like them,” Radcliffe added. “Talk to me in 10 years when I’m just covered just head to toe.”

Machine Gun Danny?

Time will tell.

See his answer in the above video, at around the 9:45 mark.