Model Danielle Lloyd and actress Jennifer Ellison have been awarded damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking.

The stars, along with former footballers Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, are also to receive payouts, following the verdict at the High Court on Thursday (3 May).

