Danniella Westbrook Arrested For The Second Time In A Month

Danniella Westbrook has been arrested for the second time this month.
The former ‘EastEnders’ star was detained by police at Malaga airport in Spain in relation to alleged driving offences from last year.
Her arrest comes just days after she joked on Instagram: “I’m off to Spain! Hope I don’t get arrested.”
A spokesperson for Danniella confirmed the news in a statement given to The Mirror, saying: “We can confirm our client Miss Westbrook was arrested by national police at Malaga airport last night and detained for 14 hours in custody before being bailed today by the court in Malaga this morning.
“We cannot at this time disclose any more information other than she has been left feeling very scared. She’s tired and looking forward to returning back to the UK next week.”
Danniella was first arrested earlier this month in relation to “malicious communications and witness intimidation” amid accusations made by a former friend.
The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star was being pursued by Hertfordshire constabulary after reportedly ignoring four separate requests to visit St. Albans police station for voluntary questioning.
After a 12 hours in police custody, Danniella was released on bail and has been ordered to return to Hatfield police station on 6 May pending further investigation over the allegations.
Danniella’s brushes with the law come after she revealed her face is “rotting away” due to botched surgery.
The actress has had numerous cosmetic procedures over the years and is facing another, after being left with no cheekbone on the left side of her face and painful screws in her mouth.
Danniella’s latest health woes began when she was hospitalised with blood poisoning after receiving £750,000 worth of dental implants on programme ‘Celebrity Botched Up Bodies’.
Speaking to the Mirror, Danniella said: “I just don’t look like myself anymore. Obviously I’m going to age a lot faster anyway because of the drugs but I didn’t need this as well.”
Ahead of her next corrective operation, Danniella is drinking “12 pints of milk a day” to strengthen her bones.
“They [the doctors] need to take a piece of bone out of my skull and put a plate into my face, but they’ve got nothing to stick the plate on at the minute because the bones not strong enough,” she said. “They can start to rebuild it but I’ll never look the same and it could make me look not very nice, even worse than I look now.”