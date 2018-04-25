Danniella Westbrook Arrested For The Second Time In A Month

Danniella Westbrook has been arrested for the second time this month. The former ‘EastEnders’ star was detained by police at Malaga airport in Spain in relation to alleged driving offences from last year. Her arrest comes just days after she joked on Instagram: “I’m off to Spain! Hope I don’t get arrested.”

Rex/Shutterstock Danniella Westbrook

A spokesperson for Danniella confirmed the news in a statement given to The Mirror, saying: “We can confirm our client Miss Westbrook was arrested by national police at Malaga airport last night and detained for 14 hours in custody before being bailed today by the court in Malaga this morning. “We cannot at this time disclose any more information other than she has been left feeling very scared. She’s tired and looking forward to returning back to the UK next week.” Danniella was first arrested earlier this month in relation to “malicious communications and witness intimidation” amid accusations made by a former friend. The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star was being pursued by Hertfordshire constabulary after reportedly ignoring four separate requests to visit St. Albans police station for voluntary questioning. After a 12 hours in police custody, Danniella was released on bail and has been ordered to return to Hatfield police station on 6 May pending further investigation over the allegations.

Rex/Shutterstock It is Danniella's second arrest in the space of a month